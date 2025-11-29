6 things to know as Sabahans head to the polls in high-stakes election

KOTA KINABALU: More than 1.7 million Sabahans will vote on Saturday (Nov 29) in what observers describe as one of the most fiercely contested state elections in Sabah’s history, with no single party or coalition expected to secure an outright majority.

Analysts expect post-election negotiations among parties to be as important as the vote itself.

Issues that have dominated the campaign include longstanding municipal woes such as inadequate water and electricity supply, poor road infrastructure and a growing “Sabah for Sabahans” sentiment as local parties argue they, instead of peninsula-based parties, can more firmly push the federal government for the state’s full autonomous rights.

Here are six things to watch as the East Malaysian state votes.

WHAT TIME DO POLLS CLOSE AND WHEN WILL OFFICIAL RESULTS BE KNOWN?

Early voting took place on Nov 25 for over 24,000 military and police personnel and their spouses. Despite rainy weather, the participation rate hit 92.5 per cent.

Most Sabahans, however, will cast their ballots on Saturday, with polling centres open from 7.30am to 5.30pm.

A total of 33,002 election workers will be deployed to manage the 17th Sabah state polls, with the Election Commission designating a total of 940 polling centres - 882 regular centres and 58 early voting centres.