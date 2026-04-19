Fire razes 1,000 'stilt' homes in Malaysia's Sabah, thousands displaced

KUALA LUMPUR: A huge fire destroyed about 1,000 makeshift homes, many of them built on stilts over water, and displaced thousands of people in a coastal village in Malaysia's Sabah state on Sunday (Apr 19), authorities said.

The blaze broke out early on Sunday morning in a "water village" in Sandakan district in Sabah's northeast, where some of Malaysia's poorest residents, including indigenous and stateless communities, live in closely packed, wooden stilt houses.

Sandakan police chief George Abd Rakman was quoted by local English daily The Star as saying that the "very large-scale and heartbreaking incident" affected 9,007 residents.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said it was notified of the incident at around 1.32am and deployed 37 personnel from two stations to battle the fire.

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"... the fire involved an estimated 1,000 temporary floating homes with a total area of 10 acres and 100 per cent burnt," the department said in a statement.

Narrow access routes prevented fire engines from reaching the site, it said.