Malaysia GE15: Borneo electoral bloc is possible if Sabahans vote for local parties, says Shafie Apdal

KOTA KINABALU: The formation of a Borneo bloc comprising federal members of parliament from Sabah and Sarawak is possible if Sabahans vote for local parties in the 15th General Election (GE15), said Parti Warisan (Warisan) president Shafie Apdal on Monday (Nov 14).

Speaking during a campaign event in Kota Kinabalu, the former chief minister said that cooperation between Warisan and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is possible to realise the regional bloc.

"We have not yet had formal talks over the formation of a bloc, but if Sabahans vote for a local party with a strong mandate, I'm sure GPS will willingly talk to us – and vice versa – in the interests of both states," said Mr Shafie as quoted as saying by the Star.

"But if the people of Sabah vote for the federal parties, …Why should they (GPS) talk to a local party (affiliated with federal parties) when they can directly talk to Kuala Lumpur?” he asked.

Mr Shafie is believed to be referring to Peninsula Malaysia-based parties such as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) in Barisan Nasional (BN).