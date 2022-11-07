Only Gerakan Tanah Air can form good government in Malaysia, says Mahathir

KOTA KINABALU, Sabah: Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that GTA is the only coalition capable of forming a good government while all the other rival coalitions have problems of their own.

He said GTA’s rival coalitions, including Pakatan Harapan (PH) which he used to lead, are having political baggage as well as facing allegations of corruption or bribery.

"The three coalitions - Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and PH - cannot form a good government, only GTA has the ideas and capabilities to repair the damages they did,” said Dr Mahathir, who is also Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman.

He was speaking to the media after launching Pejuang’s Sabah chapter in Kota Kinabalu on Sunday (Nov 6).

Dr Mahathir said that GTA has many plans for how to rebuild Malaysia.

"We are offering something clean. No court cases among us, and leaders have got experience. We are offering to turn Malaysia around,” said Dr Mahathir as quoted as saying by the Star.

He added that GTA placed high importance on working with parties that have quality leaders and members.

"We want people who are not facing any legal action, not corrupt and bankrupt. We reject anybody who has problems with the authorities," he said.

Leaders from other coalition parties who are standing in Malaysia’s 15th General Election (GE15) while facing ongoing court cases, include United Malays National Organisation’s (UMNO) Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance’s (MUDA) Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, and Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Lim Guan Eng.