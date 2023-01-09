CNA Explains: What the Sabah political impasse means for federal politics

SINGAPORE: Amid a fractious political situation in Sabah, the state government led by the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition collapsed on Friday night (Jan 6) after Barisan Nasional (BN) withdrew its support for the chief minister.

Sabah’s United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) chief Bung Moktar Radin announced that he had pulled the party’s state assemblymen from the 27-month-old coalition government. UMNO is the lynchpin party of BN.

Mr Bung Moktar was also quoted as saying by Bernama that the decision to withdraw support was made due to a loss of confidence in the leadership of chief minister Hajiji Noor.

Since then, the embattled Mr Hajiji has insisted that he has the support of 44 out of 79 assemblymen, giving him enough seats to continue as chief minister.

However, Mr Bung Moktar was quoted as saying by Malay Mail during the weekend that he has not conceded defeat in the race to form a new state government.

CNA looks at the political impasse in the Borneo state and its implications for the federal government.

BALANCE OF POWER IN STATE ASSEMBLY

Before the political shake-up, Sabah was led by a GRS-BN alliance. The bloc had 46 lawmakers – 29 from GRS and 17 from BN. The coalition was also backed by 14 other assembly members, including those from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and other smaller parties.

A minimum of 40 seats is needed for any party or coalition to obtain a simple majority in order to form the state government.

The 29 lawmakers from GRS include 15 who were previously with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu). The remaining 14 assemblymen are from Parti Bersatu Sabah (seven), Sabah STAR (six) and Sabah Progressive Party (one).

PH, with its seven assemblymen, has expressed its support for Mr Hajiji. Malay Mail reported on Saturday that the seven state assemblymen from the party said that they were against the attempt to topple the Sabah government.