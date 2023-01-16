Singaporean hiker found after going missing in Sabah forest reserve

SANDAKAN, Sabah: A Singaporean man who lost his way while hiking on a forest trail in Sabah on Sunday (Jan 15) was found by the authorities less than two hours after he was reported missing.
In a statement, the Sabah Forestry Department said on Monday that the tourist had entered the Kebun Cina Forest Reserve at around 4pm on Sunday but did not return to the trail’s entrance by 7.15pm as required.
The incident was then reported to the Sandakan district forestry department.
The statement did not identify the tourist, but Sabah Chief Conservator of Forests Frederick Kugan was quoted as saying by Malaysian daily The Star that the man was in his fifties.
A team of 21 people, including staff members from the Sandakan district forestry department, was involved in the search for the man.
The team searched for the man based on his last known location as shared by himself, the statement added.
He was later found at around 9.05pm on Sunday.
“The team that was led by Mr Janius Ebin successfully found the tourist in the forest at around 9.05pm in a safe condition though he was a little panicked,” the statement from the Sabah Forestry Department read.
It added that Sabah Chief Conservator of Forests Frederick Kugan was informed of the rescue, who then advised hikers to refrain from entering forest trails late in the afternoon for fear of losing their way as it gets darker.
CNA has reached out to the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the incident.