Singaporean hiker found after going missing in Sabah forest reserve

SANDAKAN, Sabah: A Singaporean man who lost his way while hiking on a forest trail in Sabah on Sunday (Jan 15) was found by the authorities less than two hours after he was reported missing.

In a statement, the Sabah Forestry Department said on Monday that the tourist had entered the Kebun Cina Forest Reserve at around 4pm on Sunday but did not return to the trail’s entrance by 7.15pm as required.

The incident was then reported to the Sandakan district forestry department.

The statement did not identify the tourist, but Sabah Chief Conservator of Forests Frederick Kugan was quoted as saying by Malaysian daily The Star that the man was in his fifties.