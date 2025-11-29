Sabah voters traverse tough terrain, long distances to cast vote in pivotal state election

KOTA KINABALU: Against a backdrop of wet and gloomy weather, Sabahans went out in droves to cast their ballot to elect their next state legislative assembly on Saturday (Nov 29).

The election, which analysts have previously said was too close to call, saw political parties - both local and peninsula-based ones - vying for the vote from over 1.7 million Sabahans.

From the deep interiors to the outlying islands and urban centres of the Borneo state, voting began at 7.30am sharp across 882 polling centres, local news agency Bernama reported.

Some polling centres will close in stages from noon, with all of the centres scheduled to cease operations by 5.30pm.

Malaysia’s Election Commission has advised Sabahans to cast their votes early to avoid delays due to unforeseen weather conditions.