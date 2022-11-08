Warisan promises clean, inclusive government in Malaysia GE15 manifesto: Shafie Apdal

KINABATANGAN, Sabah: Parti Warisan (Warisan) president Shafie Apdal said that the mission of his party for the upcoming 15th general election (GE15) is to offer Malaysians a clean, inclusive, and fair government with integrity.

Speaking to the media after a constituency event on Monday (Nov 7), Mr Shafie said that the essence of the manifesto includes a vision to strengthen unity and offer transparent governance if elected.

The Warisan manifesto will be a simple one but with a deep content, added Mr Shafie who was quoted as saying by Bernama.

"We want a government that carries out its responsibilities in a transparent, fair and equitable manner, so that all strata of people are entitled to (get) help from the government,” he said.

However, he did not provide a date for the launch of the manifesto.

On the possibility of the Sabah and Sarawak parties coming together to form the so-called ‘Borneo Bloc’, Mr Shafie was reported to remain mum on the idea about Warisan and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) forming the bloc.

“When the time comes, I will announce it,” The Star quoted him as saying when he was asked whether he had met with GPS leaders last week to discuss the matter.

Earlier, there was talk that both Warisan and GPS were considering the formation of such a bloc in the event that Warisan wins the election.

“Sarawak’s voice is on the same frequency. They talk about protecting Sarawak’s rights, we are also about protecting Sabah’s rights,” the Star quoted Mr Shafie.