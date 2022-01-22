Different district, different noodles: Sabah Chinese cuisine a reflection of immigrant history and adaptation

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is well-known for a variety of Chinese noodle dishes, each named after the districts in the state.

In Tuaran, the noodles are wok-fried until partially crispy with a beaten egg, before protein and vegetables are added. In Tenom, the noodles are drenched in silky egg gravy and served piping hot to the customer.

One similarity among the Tuaran mee, Tenom mee, Beaufort mee, Tamparuli mee and the like is that they all use fresh egg noodles that are wok-fried over high heat.

However, appearances and ingredients vary. For example, the Tuaran and Tamparuli noodles are dryer in appearance, while the Beaufort and Tenom noodles are served in gravy.

Noting the different versions, Mdm Siaw Shui Lian, the director of the women’s division in the Kota Kinabalu Hakka Association explained that this was so because the Hakka and other immigrant communities from different parts of China had congregated in specific districts.

“For example, Tenom and Kudat districts have a lot of Hakka who were immigrants from Longchuan county and their primary occupation was agriculture, hence the focus of simpler, filling dishes.”

“You also have to see what ingredients are locally available, and what they adapted to fit their taste buds,” Mdm Siaw said.

Then there is also ngiu chap (literally “mixed beef”) noodles in Kota Kinabalu and neighbouring Penampang district. The first ngiu chap shops were said to have roots that traced back to Hainanese immigrants.

Over the years, these noodle dishes achieved not just local fame, but also gained popularity among Malaysians from other states and even foreign visitors.

They have become synonymous with Sabah, Mdm Siaw added.