Politics trumps economic reform pledge in PM Anwar’s US$230 million 'bailout' of debt-laden Sapura Energy

Instead, he described it as a “strategic investment” that was aimed at helping prop up the oil and gas ecosystem.

He argued that the government’s chief motivation to intervene in Sapura Energy’s debt crisis was to rescue bumiputera suppliers and other contractors, who were staring at potential bankruptcies because the troubled oil and gas services company could no longer meet its obligations.

In 2022, when Anwar was still the opposition leader, he had strongly argued against a bailout of Sapura Energy without a forensic audit of its mismanagement.

The company made profits in only three years in the past decade, and incurred losses of RM17.6 billion between 2020 and 2024, according to published accounts.

Defending the rescue plan, Anwar said the "decision was not at all easy” and it was only green-lighted following a top-management overhaul at the company.

Ibrahim Suffian of the Merdeka Centre, an opinion research firm, told CNA: “The Malay public won’t see it (the government's move) as negative because it will help contractors and vendors from the community, but the problem with the government is always the poor communication, and explaining why Sapura is too big to fail would help.”

To be sure, the capital injection into Sapura Energy is far more palatable than the financial bailouts during previous administrations, particularly the 22-year reign of former premier Mahathir Mohamad that began in 1981, noted bankers and financial consultants.

At the onset of the regional financial crisis that began in 1997, Mahathir ordered national oil corporation Petronas to take over the debt-laden shipping assets of Konsortium Perkapalan Bhd, which was controlled by his eldest son Mirzan Mahathir.

That deal, which cost Petronas RM836 million, was later followed by several other bailouts of businessmen seen to have close ties with the government.

The most spectacular – and particularly costly for the Malaysian taxpayer – during the Mahathir era was the government’s RM1.79 billion takeover of troubled national carrier Malaysian Airline System (MAS) in early 2000.

In most of the financial rescues at the time, the Mahathir government argued that assistance from the state was necessary to prevent a fallout in the country’s financial system that was being wracked by non-performing loans because of the financial crisis.

In the Sapura Energy rescue, the company’s lenders are being forced to restructure the company’s debt and absorb losses for the troubled loans.