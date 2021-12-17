Sarawak election explainer: What the frontrunners stand for and their campaign promises

KUCHING: The upcoming Sarawak state election on Saturday (Dec 18) will see the most crowded field of contestants in the history of the Borneo state.

A total of 349 candidates are competing for the 82 seats in the 12th state election that was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last state election in 2016, a record of 229 candidates contested for seats in the state that is roughly equivalent in size to peninsular Malaysia.

While it sees the most crowded field of candidates, the campaigning has generally been muted one so far, mostly due to the restrictions placed because of COVID-19 public health measures.

Campaign talks or ceramahs are banned at some 18 urban state seats with limited physical campaigning allowed at 64 constituencies that are deemed to have poor internet connectivity.

According to Malaysia’s Election Commission (EC), around 1.25 million voters are eligible to cast their votes.

Nomination Day took place on Dec 6, while early voting was held on Dec 14.

The election comes days after the parliament passed a bill approving constitutional amendments in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

The amendments sought to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners with peninsular Malaysia.

Here’s what you need to know about the parties contesting, their political platforms and pledges to the voters of Malaysia’s biggest state: