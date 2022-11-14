Don’t trust promises for Sarawak: State premier questions PH’s offer to cooperate in GE15

KUCHING: Sarawak premier Abang Johari Abang Openg said on Sunday (Nov 13) that Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) promises to resolve issues relating to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is something that cannot be trusted.

Mr Abang Johari was asked to comment on the offers made by PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday that the coalition would fully implement MA63 and give health and education autonomy to Sarawak, should it come to power after Malaysia's 15th General Election (GE15).

Mr Anwar also said that PH was open to the possibility of working with Mr Abang Johari’s Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to form the next federal government.

“Can you trust them? After what had happened during their 22 months in power? ” asked Mr Abang Johari as he was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

The GPS chairman was referring to the short-lived PH administration between May 2018 to Feb 2020, where he claimed that Putrajaya had cancelled various projects in Sarawak.

He also said that PH had failed to fulfil its 2018 general election manifesto where it promised to pay Sarawak 20 per cent of its oil royalty.

On Mr Anwar’s offer of cooperation between PH and GPS in GE15, Mr Abang Johari said that it would depend on the outcome of the general election.

“Let us contest (the election) first, then we will see,” said Mr Abang Johari as quoted as saying by the Star.