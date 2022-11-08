Gabungan Parti Sarawak in the dark over pact with Barisan Nasional to form government after Malaysia GE15

LAWAS, Sarawak: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Abang Johari Abang Openg said on Tuesday (Nov 8) that he was not aware of a purported agreement that his coalition had agreed to support Barisan Nasional (BN) in forming a government after the 15th General Election (GE15).

This came after United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) secretary general Ahmad Maslan was quoted as saying by Malaysian media last month that the leaders of the two coalitions had held a meeting, during which the Sarawak-based coalition “did not reject the proposal of GPS working with BN as long as BN is the dominant party”.

Mr Abang Johari, who is also Sarawak’s premier, said that as far as the coalition is concerned, there is no such agreement.

“I don't know about that (agreement with BN), I just read about it (the news report) too,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama on Tuesday.