Malaysia GE15: Muhyiddin denies breaking promise to GPS against contesting in Sarawak

PENDANG, Kedah: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin has denied reneging on a promise made to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) that PN would not contest in the East Malaysian state during the 15th General Election (GE15).

The former prime minister claimed that the promise he made to GPS chairman Abang Johari Abang Openg only concerned his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) involvement in the previous Sarawak state polls, and not during the current parliamentary election.

“He said we reneged. Who reneged?” said Mr Muhyiddin when he was asked at a press conference in Pendang, Kedah on Monday (Nov 7), according to the Borneo Post.

He said this in response to GPS’ recent criticism that PN has broken its promise not to contest seats in Sarawak after PN announced that it would contest four parliamentary seats in Sarawak.