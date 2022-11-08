Malaysia GE15: Muhyiddin denies breaking promise to GPS against contesting in Sarawak

PENDANG, Kedah: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin has denied reneging on a promise made to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) that PN would not contest in the East Malaysian state during the 15th General Election (GE15).
The former prime minister claimed that the promise he made to GPS chairman Abang Johari Abang Openg only concerned his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) involvement in the previous Sarawak state polls, and not during the current parliamentary election.
“He said we reneged. Who reneged?” said Mr Muhyiddin when he was asked at a press conference in Pendang, Kedah on Monday (Nov 7), according to the Borneo Post.
He said this in response to GPS’ recent criticism that PN has broken its promise not to contest seats in Sarawak after PN announced that it would contest four parliamentary seats in Sarawak.
PN’s Bersatu candidates: Ali Biju, Jugah Muyang, and Duke Janteng are contesting in Saratok, Lubok Antu, and Bintulu respectively.
Meanwhile, another PN component party, Parti Se-Islam Malaysia’s (PAS), is fielding Hamdan Sani in Batang Lupar.
Mr Muhyiddin clarified that the agreement with Mr Abang Johari was made before the 12th Sarawak state election late last year.
Prior to the state election, Mr Abang Johari had asked for Mr Muhyiddin’s support, as Bersatu president, to dissuade Bersatu candidates from contesting in the election.
Mr Muhyiddin reportedly agreed for PN not to contest in the Sarawak state election out of respect to Mr Abang Johari, by withdrawing its candidate former Krian assemblyman Ali Biju from contesting.
Mr Muhyiddin said that while PN respected GPS’ policy, PN is already established in Sarawak and as PN chairman he has to respect and appreciate Bersatu and PN leaders in the state.
“He (Abang Johari) said, ‘It is okay, you leave the state (election) to me, you can contest the parliamentary seats’. I still remember that there was a witness with me,” he was quoted as saying by the Borneo Post.
Mr Muhyiddin said Mr Abang Johari should have met him to discuss the issue of PN contesting in Sarawak but instead the latter sent two representatives to see him.
In the meeting, Mr Muhyiddin explained to them about the agreement and the right for any party to contest in a democracy.
Senior vice-president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), a component party of GPS, Fadillah Yusof said that since PN has already fielded its candidates in Sarawak, GPS will have to fight them.
“That is its (PN) right and when they field candidates it means they will contest against GPS. We will fight, and make sure GPS wins,” said Mr Fadillah as quoted by Bernama.
He also said that GPS will only decide to cooperate with any other political coalition after the completion of GE15.
For now, the focus of GPS is to ensure that the coalition wins big in the general election.
GPS previously allied with PN after the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in 2020, which saw Mr Muhyiddin becoming Malaysia’s eighth prime minister.
In GE15, GPS parties are contesting in all 31 federal seats in Sarawak. Before the coalition was formed in June 2018, the parties won 19 out of 31 seats when they contested in GE14 under the Barisan Nasional banner.