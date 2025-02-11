Petronas dispute: Sarawak ‘must have a say’ on production of oil and gas within state, says Premier Abang Johari

SINGAPORE: Sarawak’s Premier Abang Johari Openg said that the state has the power to make decisions over the distribution of oil and gas resources within its territory.

This comes about a week after the Malaysian government signalled that national oil corporation Petronas will remain the sole guardian of the country’s oil and gas reserves - including in the Borneo state.

While Sarawak “accepts” Malaysia’s Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974 - which stipulates that Petronas has exclusive control over exploration and distribution of the country’s oil and gas resources in Malaysia - Abang Johari emphasised that the Borneo state “must have a say”.

“That’s why we formed Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) and Petros will work together with Petronas … And we have a say in the distribution of gas,” he was quoted as saying by The Borneo Post in an interview on the sidelines of a public lecture at Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute on Monday (Feb 10).

“Lately, Prime Minister of Malaysia (Anwar Ibrahim) has agreed that Petros is to be the aggregator of gas (in Sarawak).”

In a meeting between the two on Jan 7, Anwar had said that while Petros had authority as a gas aggregator, both the firm and the Sarawak government had agreed that it would not interfere with Petronas’ role and operations under the PDA, state news agency Bernama reported.

In a parliamentary reply on Feb 4, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman Said said that Petronas’ recognition of Sarawak government-owned Petros as the state’s gas aggregator excludes liquified natural gas (LNG).

This marked a huge setback for Sarawak in its bid for more control over its natural resources.