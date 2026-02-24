Sarawak files petition in Malaysia's top court challenging three federal petroleum laws

KUALA LUMPUR: The government of the Malaysian state of Sarawak said on Monday (Feb 23) that it has filed a petition to the country's highest court to challenge three federal laws governing petroleum, part of a broader effort to seek more control over its natural resources.



In 2024, Sarawak set up its own firm, known as Petros, to procure, distribute, supply and sell all natural gas produced in the state, putting it in conflict with Petronas, the energy firm owned by the national government.



Sarawak state authorities are seeking to determine the validity and applicability of the Petroleum Development Act of 1974, the Continental Shelf Act of 1966, and the Petroleum Mining Act of 1966, said Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, deputy minister in the Sarawak Premier's Department.



The move comes in response to an application filed by Petronas in January, seeking clarity about the legal and regulatory framework governing its operations in Sarawak. The hearing is scheduled for March 16.



Sharifah Hasidah said in a Monday statement that the state government will object to Petronas' application, noting that it does not fall within the Federal Court's jurisdiction under the constitution.



"The said federal Acts affect the boundaries of Sarawak, established before Malaysia Day, and Sarawak's rights to the petroleum resources found in offshore land within Sarawak's boundaries," she said.