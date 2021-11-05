Sarawak to hold polls after emergency revoked, legislature dissolved: Chief minister

KUCHING: Sarawak’s state election has to be held now since its state assembly has been dissolved following the revocation of the emergency proclamation on Nov 3, said chief minister Abang Johari Tun Openg on Friday (Nov 5).

The state government felt that it would be betraying its oath if it hangs on to power under the guise of a state of emergency, after its mandate had expired on Jun 7, he added.

The state assembly was dissolved on Wednesday by Sarawak’s governor Abdul Taib Mahmud, after the king, Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah consented to the revocation of the state of emergency for the East Malaysia state.

The emergency proclamation for Sarawak was promulgated on Aug 2 this year, after the expiry of the nation-wide emergency on Aug 1. It was initially supposed to last until Feb 2, 2022.

In a statement on Wednesday, the national palace said that the king’s consent was in accordance with Article 40 and 40(1A) of the Federal Constitution.

Mr Abang Johari was quoted as saying by the Star on Friday: "It's a unique situation where the Agong has lifted the Emergency, automatically (the state assembly) is dissolved.

"But as a matter of procedure, we will ask the speaker to inform the Election Commission (EC) officially."