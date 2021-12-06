349 candidates vying for 82 seats in Sarawak state polls: Election Commission

In the 11th state election back in 2016, the parties now in GPS were part of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

Under the popular former chief minister Adenan Satem, they won 72 seats during the elections.

Mr Adenan died in January 2017 and was replaced by Mr Abang Johari Tun Openg.

After BN lost power at the federal level in the May 2018 general election, the four Sarawak parties withdrew from BN and formed the GPS coalition.

They now have an informal alliance with BN and Perikatan Nasional at the federal level.

Mr Abang Johari will face a four-cornered contest in the constituency of Gedong, the first time he is contesting the seat.

Based on the voters’ rolls updated until Nov 2, some 1.25 million voters are eligible to cast their votes to elect legislators for the 82-member state assembly.

The Sarawak state assembly was originally set to dissolve on Jun 7 this year, since the last state election took place in June 2016.

The dissolution was delayed after a nationwide state of emergency was proclaimed on Jan 12 by Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on the advice of then-prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

After the nationwide emergency expired on Aug 1, a Sarawak-specific emergency proclamation was promulgated on Aug 2. It was set to last until Feb 2, 2022.

However, Mr Abang Johari advised Governor Abdul Taib Mahmud to seek the king’s consent for Sarawak’s state of emergency to be terminated earlier.

Mr Abang Johari said that this was done in the spirit of the government’s oath to preserve and protect the state and federal constitutions.

Sarawak is the only state that holds its state election separately from the general election.

However, Sabah and Melaka had dissolved their state assemblies before the end of their terms in 2023, resulting in snap polls for Sabah on Sep 26 last year, and Melaka’s state election on Nov 20.