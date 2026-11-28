KUALA LUMPUR: Campaigning for Sarawak’s 13th state election kicked off on Saturday (Nov 28) with the incumbent Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) already tightening its grip on power before a single vote has even been cast.

The coalition, led by caretaker premier Abang Johari Openg, secured 29 of the 82 seats uncontested after nominations closed on Saturday.

This comes as major Peninsular Malaysia-based political parties and coalitions have chosen to sit out the polls, giving GPS a wide berth.

GPS now needs to win just 13 of the remaining 53 contested seats on Dec 12 to secure a simple majority in the state assembly.

The walkovers also mean that about 30 per cent of Sarawak’s over two million eligible voters, or 632,149 people, will not need to cast their ballots on polling day, the Election Commission said.

The polls marked a sharp contrast to the 2021 state election, when all 82 seats were contested, although GPS still cruised to a landslide victory then with 76 seats.