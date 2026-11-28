Sarawak state election: GPS wins record 29 seats uncontested on nomination day, as major Peninsular Malaysia parties sit out polls
Incumbent coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) needs to win just 13 of the remaining 53 contested seats to secure a majority, with analysts describing the scale of the walkovers as “unprecedented”.
KUALA LUMPUR: Campaigning for Sarawak’s 13th state election kicked off on Saturday (Nov 28) with the incumbent Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) already tightening its grip on power before a single vote has even been cast.
The coalition, led by caretaker premier Abang Johari Openg, secured 29 of the 82 seats uncontested after nominations closed on Saturday.
This comes as major Peninsular Malaysia-based political parties and coalitions have chosen to sit out the polls, giving GPS a wide berth.
GPS now needs to win just 13 of the remaining 53 contested seats on Dec 12 to secure a simple majority in the state assembly.
The walkovers also mean that about 30 per cent of Sarawak’s over two million eligible voters, or 632,149 people, will not need to cast their ballots on polling day, the Election Commission said.
The polls marked a sharp contrast to the 2021 state election, when all 82 seats were contested, although GPS still cruised to a landslide victory then with 76 seats.
"UNPRECEDENTED"
Analysts told CNA that while the walkovers had been expected, the sheer scale of uncontested seats was unprecedented in Malaysian state elections.
“This is groundbreaking and unprecedented; it has never happened in any state in Malaysia. We can usually expect maybe five or six walkovers in Sarawak,” said Jayum Jawan of the Institute of Borneo Studies in Universiti Malaysia Sarawak.
“It is a great endorsement of Abang Johari’s leadership.”
Election Commission chairman Ramlan Harun said on Saturday that the 29 seats won uncontested marked the highest number in Sarawak state election history, surpassing the previous record of 19 seats in 1996, reported Malay Mail.
GPS fielded candidates in all 82 constituencies, including 11 new faces.
Among those who won unopposed were Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman, his deputies Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Douglas Uggah Embas, as well as GPS information chief Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.
“Even without a contest, it reflects the confidence that the people have placed in GPS all this while, and we will continue our efforts for the future of Sarawak,” Abang Johari said at a press conference, as quoted by Sarawak Tribune.
The caretaker premier retained his Gedong seat uncontested.
According to the Election Commission, the remaining 53 seats will see nine four-cornered contests, 15 three-cornered fights, and 29 straight fights.
A total of 168 candidates are contesting the election, compared with 349 back in 2021.
The Dec 12 polls - the fourth state election in Malaysia this year – come on the back of the ones earlier held in Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka.
MAJOR PENINSULAR PARTIES SIT OUT POLLS
Of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, only the Democratic Action Party (DAP) is contesting the Sarawak state election, with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) sitting out.
DAP will contest 14 seats, down from 21 in the 2021 election, when it won two seats.
Other parties contesting include Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) which will contest 29 seats, Parti Bumi Kenyalang with 17, Parti Bangsa Malaysia with three and Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sawarak with one.
There are also 22 independent candidates, according to the Election Commission.
While GPS is widely expected to maintain its grip on power, its dominance could weaken political competition, analysts said.
“They should be able to win many of the other seats easily with landslides. I hope it is not a clean sweep. This would not be good for any democracy,” said Jayum, noting that many rural areas in the state still lacked basic infrastructure.
Jayun added that Malaysia's major political coalitions were reluctant to antagonise GPS, whose support could prove crucial in forming the next federal government.
Malaysia’s next general election must be held by February 2028.
“We should be looking at the bigger picture. How did Sarawak reach a point where the only truly contestable seats are in urban, Chinese-majority areas?” said James Chin, a professor of Asian studies at the University of Tasmania.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, GPS’ Abang Johari expressed his appreciation to parties in the federal unity government for their decision not to field candidates in the Borneo state, reported Sarawak Tribune.
The decision reflected the mutual understanding between the federal and Sarawak governments, he added.
Prior to the dissolution of the Sarawak legislative assembly, GPS held 79 seats, including three won by opposition lawmakers who later joined a GPS component party.
Two seats were held by DAP, while the remaining seat belonged to an independent.
PKR’s decision to sit out the polls drew ire from Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who questioned the move. Chong suggested that PKR was reluctant to contest to avoid jeopardising GPS’ support for the federal government.
But Anwar has denied that his party was “submitting” to GPS.
“It is cooperation, not submission,” the prime minister said on Nov 26, according to local media.
Ahead of nomination day, Barisan Nasional (BN) as well as component parties within the federal opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition - Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and Parti Wawasan Negara (Wawasan) - also announced that they were sitting out the polls.
PN’s erstwhile component party - the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) - also confirmed its withdrawal.
Earlier this month, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said that the Islamist party decided to skip the Sarawak polls – which it has contested since 2001 - after weighing current political developments and “other considerations”.
It has never won a seat there before.
“PAS will remain committed to efforts to bolster unity, political stability and the people’s well-being, in line with the party’s principles and policies,” he said in a statement, as reported by local news outlet Free Malaysia Today.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi – who hails from BN and is president of the United Malaysia National Organisation (UMNO) – said that the coalition will not contest any seats in the 13th Sarawak state election.
“BN has no intention of contesting any state seats in Sarawak, as this is the understanding between UMNO and PBB in the state,” Zahid said, referring to the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu, a lynchpin party of the GPS coalition.
The election comes as Sarawak pushes for greater autonomy within the Malaysian federation.
The Borneo state has been pushing for greater control over its own affairs and rights, including through its acquisition of an airline, its takeover of a port and a bank.
The Sarawak government is also seeking regulatory control over its oil and gas reserves through its wholly owned energy firm Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros), posing a challenge to national oil corporation Petronas' monopoly over Malaysia’s lucrative hydrocarbon reserves.