BN chairman and Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Nov 15 that the coalition would not contest any seats in the Sarawak state election, in line with a longstanding understanding between UMNO and PBB.

Meanwhile, PAS announced on Nov 19 that it would also sit out the polls after taking into account current political developments and other considerations, saying it remained committed to strengthening unity and political stability.

This was the first time since 1996 that PAS would not contest the polls, although it had never won a seat in the state before.

Fellow PN component party - Parti Wawasan Malaysia - also said it would not contest the polls, and would instead support the campaigns of local parties.

Still, Jayum cautioned that no one should take GPS’ loyalty for granted simply by avoiding a clash on its home turf, saying that the Sarawak-based coalition would throw its weight behind whichever coalition emerges strongest after a federal poll.

“GPS will support any coalition that appears to lead and has a legitimate claim to form the government. No coalition will attack them so much because of their potential support later on,” he said.

On Nov 22, Abang Johari questioned why political partners at the federal level wanted to contest against them in the Sarawak polls.

“The federal government is not there without GPS’ support. Why should loyal friends contest against each other?,” he said, adding that they were, however, ready to fight anyone who wanted to contest.

Then, on Nov 25, Anwar’s PKR announced that it would not contest in the state polls, citing the need to preserve political stability and cooperation with GPS within the federal unity government.

The decision came a day after Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who is also PKR deputy president and PH secretary-general, visited Abang Johari in Kuching.

PKR contested 28 seats in the 2021 state election, failing to win any of them.

Syahruddin said that PKR’s complete withdrawal removes any party-specific incentive for Anwar to stump on the ground and that campaigning openly for DAP against GPS would trigger an existential crisis within his own unity government.

“Anwar has repeatedly cautioned coalition allies against airing disagreements publicly, knowing that antagonising Abang Johari could unravel the parliamentary stability keeping him in office ahead of GE16,” he said.