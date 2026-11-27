analysis Asia
Why Malaysia’s political rivals are tiptoeing around Sarawak’s upcoming state polls
Experts say that Malaysia's major political coalitions are reluctant to antagonise Gabungan Parti Sarawak, whose support could prove crucial in forming the next federal government.
KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak’s 13th state polls next month is shaping up to be relatively subdued, not because the stakes are low, analysts say but because major political coalitions based in West Malaysia are sitting it out in order to stay on Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) good side ahead of the next federal election.
GPS - the incumbent government - has announced that it will contest all 82 seats in the Dec 12 polls. But ahead of nomination day on Saturday (Nov 28), component parties within the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalitions have said they will not contest the election.
Within Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) have also opted out.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Action Party (DAP) - a PH component - has so far announced 12 candidates for the upcoming polls, alongside an electoral pact with local party Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS).
Political analyst Syahruddin Awang Ahmad from the Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) told CNA that the polls represent a “strategic ceasefire” that is driven equally by electoral pragmatism and federal power preservation.
The Sarawak state election is the fourth one to be held this year - after earlier polls in Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka.
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“Malaysia’s fractured federal landscape transforms GPS’ parliamentary seats into indispensable kingmakers ahead of the 16th General Election (GE16), due by early 2028. Neither the unity government nor PN dares provoke premier Abang Johari,” he said, in reference to GPS chairman and caretaker Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg.
“Consequently, this subdued contest is a calculated retreat where they want to avoid humiliating deposit losses while banking political capital with GPS for post-GE16 coalition negotiations.”
During the 2021 Sarawak state election, 169 out of 349 candidates lost their RM5,000 (US$1,200) election deposits for failing to secure at least one-eighth of the total votes cast.
This included 22 out of 28 PKR candidates, all eight Amanah candidates, three out of 26 DAP candidates, and 23 out of 70 candidates from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB). PSB had been GPS’ biggest challenger in 2021, winning four seats and finishing second overall in the popular vote before dissolving to merge with a GPS component party.
WHY COALITIONS ARE STEPPING BACK
For most observers and political parties, a sweeping GPS victory is already a foregone conclusion. Prior to the dissolution of the assembly last month, GPS had held a supermajority - or more than two-thirds of seats - in the state parliament.
James Chin, a professor of Asian studies at the University of Tasmania told CNA that GPS has a stranglehold of the constituencies in the state, with only a handful of urban Chinese-majority seats seen as genuinely competitive.
“This number is nowhere near enough to form a state government. The reason why it’s a quiet election is because everybody expects GPS to win without much problem. This is just based on simple maths. I always say that it is more of a popularity poll than an electoral poll,” he said.
GPS was formed in June 2018 and contested its maiden state election in 2021 under its own banner, sweeping 76 of the 82 seats. PSB’s dissolution in 2024 and merger with one of GPS’ component parties allowed the coalition to increase its seats to 79. One former PSB assemblyman chose to become an independent.
The remaining two seats prior to the dissolution of the state legislative assembly belonged to DAP.
Before the 2021 state election, BN had always held at least a two-thirds majority in the Sarawak state assembly.
GPS’ four component parties - Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) - had previously been part of BN.
But it left the coalition to form GPS after BN lost power at the federal level for the first time in the 2018 general election on the back of the multibillion-dollar 1MDB corruption scandal.
Jayum Jawan of the Institute of Borneo Studies in Universiti Malaysia Sarawak added that Peninsular Malaysia’s-style of politics has struggled to gain traction in Sarawak, pointing out that the United Malaysia National Organsation (UMNO) - a BN lynchpin party - was never allowed to set up in the state.
“That brand of Malay-Muslim dominance politics promoted in the peninsula simply won’t work in Sarawak. No leaders are going to welcome such politics openly because they don’t want to offend the Dayak and Chinese communities,” he said.
But beyond the anticipated outcome on Dec 12, analysts say the subdued contest is tied directly to federal political survival ahead of GE16. Anwar had said on Nov 25 that the federal election will likely take place before or after the country’s National Day in August next year.
Sarawak’s 31 parliamentary seats - 23 of which are held by GPS - make the coalition courted by all political coalitions based in Peninsular Malaysia.
Chin said that to form the federal government, any coalition will ultimately need the support of GPS and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).
“This explains why UMNO/BN and PAS are currently playing nice with GPS by choosing not to contest. It is a calculated move to ease coalition negotiations after GE16,” he said, referring to the PN component party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia.
BN chairman and Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Nov 15 that the coalition would not contest any seats in the Sarawak state election, in line with a longstanding understanding between UMNO and PBB.
Meanwhile, PAS announced on Nov 19 that it would also sit out the polls after taking into account current political developments and other considerations, saying it remained committed to strengthening unity and political stability.
This was the first time since 1996 that PAS would not contest the polls, although it had never won a seat in the state before.
Fellow PN component party - Parti Wawasan Malaysia - also said it would not contest the polls, and would instead support the campaigns of local parties.
Still, Jayum cautioned that no one should take GPS’ loyalty for granted simply by avoiding a clash on its home turf, saying that the Sarawak-based coalition would throw its weight behind whichever coalition emerges strongest after a federal poll.
“GPS will support any coalition that appears to lead and has a legitimate claim to form the government. No coalition will attack them so much because of their potential support later on,” he said.
On Nov 22, Abang Johari questioned why political partners at the federal level wanted to contest against them in the Sarawak polls.
“The federal government is not there without GPS’ support. Why should loyal friends contest against each other?,” he said, adding that they were, however, ready to fight anyone who wanted to contest.
Then, on Nov 25, Anwar’s PKR announced that it would not contest in the state polls, citing the need to preserve political stability and cooperation with GPS within the federal unity government.
The decision came a day after Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who is also PKR deputy president and PH secretary-general, visited Abang Johari in Kuching.
PKR contested 28 seats in the 2021 state election, failing to win any of them.
Syahruddin said that PKR’s complete withdrawal removes any party-specific incentive for Anwar to stump on the ground and that campaigning openly for DAP against GPS would trigger an existential crisis within his own unity government.
“Anwar has repeatedly cautioned coalition allies against airing disagreements publicly, knowing that antagonising Abang Johari could unravel the parliamentary stability keeping him in office ahead of GE16,” he said.
WHERE THE ELECTORAL FIGHTS WILL TAKE PLACE
PKR’s decision, however, has not gone down well with DAP which announced that it will contest 12 seats, less than half the 26 seats it fought in 2021.
Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen in a Facebook video on Nov 25 criticised PKR’s decision to sit out the polls as "sacrificing democracy in Sarawak" for political support at the federal level.
He claimed that Anwar had caved in to the threat by the demands of GPS to sit out the election.
“We strongly believe that Sarawak will be better if there is a stronger opposition to keep the ruling party in check. Check and balance is the cornerstone to good governance.
"Elections must not be seen as a destabilising force in any democratic society … Otherwise there is no need for any election,” said Chong, who will be contesting the Kota Sentosa seat.
Syahruddin said that Sarawak DAP has abandoned regime-change rhetoric entirely and was campaigning strictly as a constructive urban watchdog, asking Chinese-majority constituencies to elect local checks and balances to scrutinise state spending.
But Chin said that DAP faces an uphill battle, noting that Abang Johari has avoided racial politics and rolled out popular policies - such as free tertiary education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) - that have resonated with Chinese voters.
Jayum said that the only pockets of genuine electoral excitement lie in Chinese-majority seats and a handful of Dayak constituencies - the non-Muslim indigenous communities of the state - though GPS is still expected to retain a comfortable margin overall.
He noted that while PBDS - which has an electoral pact with DAP - has unveiled 26 candidates and tapped into the grievances among rural Dayak voters, the revived party lacks seasoned heavyweights capable of unseating GPS incumbents.
“I don’t believe that one party should win a supermajority, because there is always a need for checks and balances but some are saying that GPS could even win every seat this time around,” said Jayum.