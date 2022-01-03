‘Things like this should not go extinct’: Preserving the art of making Sarawak rice wine

KUCHING: One of Margaret Dobin Rasa’s most prized possessions in her home is a crock kept in the living room.

Estimated to be at least 150 years old, the earthenware pot that has been passed down from generation to generation was once used to make tuak, or a type of rice wine popular among the indigenous communities in East Malaysia.

Now it sits on a table in the corner of the living room as decor, together with framed pictures of Margaret’s family members.

“I learned to make tuak when I was young, making it for my parents during Gawai (harvest festival) and Christmas. The crock is perfect for the fermentation process because it is cooling.

“It reminds me of my journey making tuak,” the 78-year-old told CNA at her home in Batu Kawah, Kuching.