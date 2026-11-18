KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's data centre operators should comply with new United States restrictions on advanced artificial intelligence chips, Trade Minister Johari Abdul Ghani said on Wednesday (Nov 18) after Washington announced fresh curbs on shipments of high-performance semiconductors.

Malaysia has emerged as a regional data centre hub, attracting nearly US$100 billion in investments since 2021, but analysts warn tighter scrutiny of AI chip deployment could slow growth in the sector.

Johari told Reuters he was unclear how the new rules would impact financing requirements of individual firms, but data centre players should comply with the US rules on chips, which were considered strategic assets.

"Malaysia remains open to investment, and the new US rules and regulation will give investors and partners clear direction when operating in Malaysia," he said.

In separate remarks to Malaysian media, Johari said Malaysia would seek clarification from US authorities on the restrictions, particularly on licensing and the provision of data centre services to third parties.

Malaysia will inform all 117 approved data centre projects in the country to ensure compliance once the requirements are communicated, he said, according to a report from state news agency Bernama.

Firms whose transactions involve customers from non-US countries could require more extensive due diligence and know-your-customer checks by US authorities, he was quoted as saying

Malaysia has yet to receive evidence that data centre tenants in Malaysia had traded or re-exported chips in violation of US rules, he said, according to Bernama.

“If they re-export, we want to know who, and they have to come up with the manifests they submitted. Only then can we proceed. We cannot simply accuse,” he said.

Malaysia is investigating the local unit of Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed, which is facing a US probe into whether it was used to circumvent export controls on AI chips.

Megaspeed, a customer of AI chipmaker Nvidia, has denied the allegations, saying it takes its US compliance obligations extremely seriously.