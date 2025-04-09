Malaysia says to host China's Xi from April 15

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's government announced on Wednesday (Apr 9) it will host Chinese President Xi Jinping for a three-day visit next week, as the two countries grapple with tariffs imposed by the United States.

The state visit will go from Apr 15 to Apr 17, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

"The cabinet ministers have been informed that this visit is not only anticipated but is part of the government's efforts ... to see better trade relations with various countries including China," Fahmi told reporters.

Xi's visit marks his first trip to Malaysia since Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim took office. The two met in Beijing last November.

As US President Donald Trump's tariffs rattle global markets, China is moving to solidify its economic and diplomatic foothold in the region.

China – Washington's top economic rival but also a major trading partner – was the hardest hit, with tariffs imposed on its products now reaching a staggering 104 per cent.

Malaysia, Southeast Asia's third-largest economy, was hit with a lower tariff of 24 per cent, though others within the 10-member ASEAN bloc saw some of the toughest levies.

While China has retaliated against Washington with levies of its own, Southeast Asian governments have chosen the path of dialogue.

Malaysia, who is this year's rotating chair of ASEAN regional bloc, will be hosting a special meeting of ASEAN economic ministers on Thursday to discuss how to respond to Trump's tariffs.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar called on Monday for Southeast Asian countries to "stand firm together".

