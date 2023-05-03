Hot weather in Malaysia: No school closures thus far though outdoor activities suspended

KUALA LUMPUR: There have been no school closures in Malaysia due to the sustained hot weather, the country’s Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying said on Wednesday (May 3).

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the ministry has however ordered all outdoor activities to be temporarily suspended.

"To prevent any untoward incident, the ministry has ordered for all outdoor activities, including co-curricular and sports activities, in schools nationwide to be temporarily suspended,” Ms Lim was quoted as saying by NST.

She also said that school administrators are to take precautionary measures and monitor the daily weather conditions.

“According to our guidelines, as long as the temperature exceeds 37 degrees Celsius (over three consecutive days), the state education departments will monitor and close the schools,” Ms Lim said, according to Malay Mail.

Local media previously reported that the education ministry has in place guidelines on safety measures, which include monitoring daily temperatures.