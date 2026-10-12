Malaysia education minister defends day-to-day decisions on haze-related school closures

SINGAPORE: Malaysia's education minister on Monday (Oct 12) defended its day-to-day approach to school closures, as parents called for more certainty over arrangements during the worsening haze.

In a Facebook post, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said some parents had suggested closing schools for several consecutive days to make it easier for families to plan ahead.

But decisions have to take into account fluctuating air quality and the disruption that prolonged closures could cause to students’ learning, she said.

“In making decisions, it is important to understand the air pollutant index (API) readings can change depending on time and location,” she said.

School closures must therefore take into account the prevailing conditions in each area, she added.

“I understand these concerns. That’s why I have requested that decisions on school closures be announced as early as possible to give parents time to prepare,” said Fadhlina.

Haze management also involves several agencies, she explained, with the environment department responsible for monitoring air quality and addressing pollution while the health ministry provides the public with guidance on health risks.

The education ministry, meanwhile, focuses on students’ safety and the management of school operations based on prevailing conditions, she said.

Fadhlina also pointed to the impact of prolonged school disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Until today, efforts to address learning loss (during COVID-19) are still ongoing. Lost learning time is not easily recovered, especially since access to home-based teaching and learning facilities is not the same for all students,” she said.