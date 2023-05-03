Athletic wear allowed for students and teachers in Malaysia schools as temperatures soar

KUALA LUMPUR: Given the sustained hot weather in some Malaysian states, the country’s education ministry has agreed to allow students and teachers to wear athletic clothing to school.

Education deputy director-general of school operations, Dr Norisah Suhaili, said in a letter dated May 2 that the decision was made in order to ensure the welfare, health and safety of students, teachers as well as school administrators.

Dr Norisah said the current hot weather could trigger a heatwave, which could lead to health complications such as hyperthermia, heatstroke and dehydration.

"Taking into account the circumstances, the Education Ministry agrees to give special permission to students, teachers and other support staff to use modest athletic clothing during the hot weather.

“This move will not burden students or their parents as students have their own sports clothes for physical education,” said Dr Norisah.

Just last month, Malaysia’s health director-general Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said that a total of five cases of heat-related illness had been detected in the country.

News portal Malay Mail reported him as saying that of the total, two cases in Kelantan have led to the deaths of two children due to severe dehydration and heatstroke.

The three remaining cases were all detected in Sarawak. Two of the cases were reported to be heat cramps while the remaining one is a case of heat exhaustion.

According to a report by The Star last month, the Malaysian Meteorological Department had forecast the temperature to hover at about 35 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country daily until early May.