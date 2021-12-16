Second Omicron case detected in Malaysia; Nigeria added to list of high-risk countries, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has detected the second Omicron case in an eight-year-old citizen arriving from Nigeria via Qatar on Dec 5, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

Speaking to the press at the parliament on Thursday (Dec 16), Mr Khairy said the girl’s real time-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test before departing for Malaysia was negative.

“The RT-PCR result on arrival was found to be positive on Dec 7. She was asymptomatic and ordered to undergo isolation at home for 14 days,” Mr Khairy said.

On-arrival and subsequent COVID-19 tests for her mother and sister on the fifth and 11th days returned negative.

The taxi driver, who sent them to their residence from Kuala Lumpur International Airport, was being tested for COVID-19, the minister added.

All three were asymptomatic and have been ordered to quarantine for 14 days, he said.

Following the case, Nigeria has been added to the list of high-risk countries, Mr Khairy said, adding that travellers from high-risk countries have to wear digital tracking devices throughout their mandatory quarantine period.

Also on the list are South Africa, Botswana, Eswathini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Malawi.