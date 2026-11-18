KUALA LUMPUR: The global artificial intelligence boom will continue to drive Malaysia’s economy next year, the central bank said on Wednesday, downplaying risks from a potential sector slowdown and tighter scrutiny on data centres.

Economic growth surpassed expectations in the third quarter, with gross domestic product rising 5.5 per cent from a year earlier, faster than 5.3 per cent expansions forecast by both a Reuters poll and the government's advance estimates. In September, growth accelerated 6.9 per cent, data from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Statistics Department showed.

Malaysia's economic performance in the third quarter was underpinned by strong domestic demand, higher investment activities and robust tech exports, according to the data.

"Looking ahead, the Malaysian economy is well positioned to build on this momentum in 2027, supported by strong fundamentals and positive outcomes from our structural reform," BNM Governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said, adding that growth was likely to top 5 per cent this year.

The government raised its 2026 growth projections in October, and now expects the economy to expand close to the upper end of a 4.8 per cent to 5.3 per cent forecast range.

It expects growth of between 4.2 per cent and 5.2 per cent in 2027.

DATA CENTRE INVESTMENTS TO REMAIN 'STRONG'

Malaysia has benefited from the AI boom, which has boosted exports of its semiconductors and other tech goods. Net exports rose 5.7 per cent from a year earlier, with shipments of electrical and electronic goods jumping 66.9 per cent, according to Wednesday's data.

The country has also attracted billions of dollars in data centre investments, though analysts have warned that growth in the sector could slow following US curbs this week aimed at restricting China's access to advanced AI chips.

Abdul Ghaffour said it was too early to assess the impact of the latest restrictions but said data centre investments in Malaysia were expected to remain strong until 2030, based on estimates of ongoing and planned projects.

Out of 120 data centre companies, just 13 per cent were Chinese firms, with the rest from the US, Australia, Canada and Malaysia, he said.

"It's very well diversified ... while there may be some reaction to (the latest curbs), we believe underlying demand is still strong," he said.

While financial market volatility may weigh on AI investments, accelerated AI adoption could boost exports, Abdul Ghaffour said, adding that the tech upcycle will likely "be sustained until next year, although at a more moderate level."

BNM SEES 'SPACE' TO MOVE ON RATES

BNM kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged for the eighth straight meeting earlier this month. Economists, however, expect the central bank to raise the rate in the first quarter of 2027 amid a resilient economy and rising price pressures.

Abdul Ghaffour said headline inflation was expected to edge higher - coming in between 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent in 2026 and 1.8 per cent to 2.8 per cent in 2027 - but remain relatively contained.

He declined to comment on whether the central bank would hike rates, saying BNM would monitor whether price pressures were building widely and consistently.

"If it happens, we have the space, we can be decisive in terms of our actions," he said.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said Wednesday's data and the current outlook supported the case for a rate increase in 2027.

"We foresee the Malaysian economy remaining on a respectable growth trajectory in 2026 and 2027, with the balance of risks fairly even," he said.