Unvaccinated religious teachers in Selangor to be suspended: Islamic department

KUALA LUMPUR: Unvaccinated religious teachers in Selangor will be suspended for two months, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) said.

The department’s director Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said they will be terminated immediately if they still refuse to complete their two-dose COVID-19 vaccination during the suspension period, according to Malay daily Sinar Harian on Monday (Mar 28).

He said the decision was made based on Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s decree earlier, which mandated vaccination for all religious teachers.

“JAIS has issued a circular. We have given many chances.

“But they do not want to follow, so they will be suspended for two months,” Mr Mohd Shahzihan was quoted as saying.

JAIS had organised a special vaccination programme in collaboration with the Selangor Health Department in September last year.

A total of 873 religious teachers, marriage assistant registrars, as well as mosque officials and committee members were ordered to attend the event.

However, only 203 people turned up and 96 of them refused to be vaccinated, prompting the Selangor ruler to express his disappointment in a statement.

“His Majesty said, what had happened was very disappointing as the said individuals’ stubbornness will only make things difficult for the rest of the people, especially students who attend religious classes,” the Selangor Royal Office said on Facebook on Sep 22.

It also added that the ruler would go through the name list and decide on the action to be taken against them.