Malaysia probes cause of light plane crash that killed 10 people

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian air accident investigators were analysing on Friday (Aug 18) the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of a light plane that crashed into a road near the capital, killing all eight people on board and two on the ground.

The Beechcraft Model 390 aircraft exploded into a fireball on impact when it crashed on Thursday in Selangor state, west of the capital Kuala Lumpur, with thick black smoke seen rising from the site, video clips from the scene showed.

All eight people on board - six passengers and two flight crew - as well as two motorists on the four-lane road were killed, police said.