Asia

Malaysia probes cause of light plane crash that killed 10 people
The immediate aftermath of the accident is seen in a still image taken from dashcam footage widely shared on social media.

18 Aug 2023 04:05PM
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian air accident investigators were analysing on Friday (Aug 18) the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of a light plane that crashed into a road near the capital, killing all eight people on board and two on the ground.

The Beechcraft Model 390 aircraft exploded into a fireball on impact when it crashed on Thursday in Selangor state, west of the capital Kuala Lumpur, with thick black smoke seen rising from the site, video clips from the scene showed.

All eight people on board - six passengers and two flight crew - as well as two motorists on the four-lane road were killed, police said.

The site of the airplane crash at Elmina, Shah Alam, in Malaysia's Selangor state, where security forces have cordoned off the area from the public. (Photo: CNA/Fadza Ishak)
Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Friday that the CVR, which was found on Thursday night, was being analysed and that the incident would be investigated.

The CVR records what happens in the cockpit, including the final conversations of the flight crew and other sounds.

"I have instructed for investigations to be sped up and done thoroughly. We will make the results public as soon as possible once analysis is concluded," he told reporters.

Members of Malaysia's Special Disaster and Emergency Response Team collect debris at the crash site on Aug 18, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)
Like some other small planes, the aircraft was fitted with only a CVR, and did not have a flight data recorder, Malaysian police chief Razarudin Husain said on Friday.

He said that search operations were "95 per cent complete" and were expected to wrap up within the day.

"So far, we have recovered all human remains of the victims," he said.

The plane took off from the northern resort island of Langkawi and was approaching Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Selangor at the time of the crash, civil aviation authority chief Norazman Mahmud said on Thursday.

Mohamad Syahmie Mohamad Hashim, a former member of the Malaysian air force who happened to witness the lead-up to the crash, said that he saw the plane flying erratically and then heard an explosion.

He told reporters on Thursday that he rushed to the scene and saw debris from the aircraft as well as a "human body on fire".

Transport chief Loke said earlier that the plane had been cleared to land but "veered to the right of the landing flight path" before it crashed.

In September of 1977, a Japan Airlines plane bound for Singapore crashed near the site of Thursday's disaster. Forty-five people survived, but 34 lost their lives in the crash.

Source: AFP/kg

