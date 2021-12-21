'It’s beautiful to see everyone working in harmony': Malaysia volunteers out in force to aid flood victims

SELANGOR: Malaysians were out in force to lend a hand to those affected by catastrophic floods in the populous Klang Valley area.

As of Tuesday (Dec 21), more than 20 people have died across the country, while more than 65,000 people have been displaced from their homes.

Among those who were working to send aid were volunteers with Sikh organisation Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya. The team distributed 7,000 food boxes on Sunday and 15,000 food boxes on Monday. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 8,000 boxes of food have been given out for the day.

The organisation also mobilised boats and pickup trucks to ensure that the food is delivered to flood victims in rural areas across the Klang Valley.