Meet the Interceptor, a garbage collection vessel helping to clean up Malaysia’s Klang River

KLANG: Mounds of plastic bottles, styrofoam boxes, plastic cups, tin cans, wood and even a broom.

They are among the waste that has been picked up by the Interceptor 005, a garbage collection vessel plying the Klang River in Malaysia. The aim is to prevent plastic waste from entering the straits of Malacca and eventually the ocean.

Based on a catamaran design, the vessel sponsored by the rock band Coldplay has been operating near Port Klang since December last year.

The Interceptor is a 100 per cent solar-powered machine that was designed by The Ocean Cleanup, a Dutch based non-profit organisation that seeks to develop and scale technologies to get rid of plastic in the oceans.

The 005 is one of two Interceptors operating in the Klang River, which has the unwanted title of being one of the 50 most polluted rivers in the world.

According to a study published on Science.org in April last year, the Klang River is the fourth highest emitter of plastics to oceans.

The Pasig and Tullhan rivers in the Philippines take up the top two spots, while India’s Ulhas River comes in third.

The CEO of The Ocean Cleanup, Boyan Slat said that according to the study, 1,000 rivers in the world account for nearly 80 per cent of global annual riverine plastic emissions.

The remaining 20 per cent of plastic emissions are distributed over 30,000 rivers, he added.

“If we want to be successful in cleaning the ocean, we must do two things. Clean the legacy, whatever is there already and stop more from going into the ocean. If you do just one of those, you won’t get a clean ocean,” Mr Slat told CNA in an interview.

There are now eight Interceptor vessels deployed around the world.

Besides the two in Malaysia, there are three in Jamaica, one in Indonesia, one in Vietnam, and another in the Dominican Republic.