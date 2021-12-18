Thousands evacuated as floods hit several Malaysian states; Port Klang operations affected

KUALA LUMPUR: About 4,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in six flood-hit Malaysian states, following continuous heavy rain since Friday, said the country's National Disaster Management Agency on Saturday (Dec 18).

Floodwaters in Selangor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka have made several roads impassable, with reports of people stranded overnight in their cars.

The weather has also thrown operations out of schedule at Port Klang, the country’s leading port.

Several areas in the Klang Valley, including Kuala Lumpur, have not been spared.

Malaysia’s Meteorological Department on Saturday morning issued a red alert for continuous torrential rain in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Pahang lasting the rest of the day.

The department also warned of continuous heavy rain in parts of Perak, Kelantan, Putrajaya and Negeri Sembilan that would last until Sunday.

Twenty relief centres have opened in Klang to accommodate about 2,600 evacuees, according to state fire and rescue department director Norazam Khamis.

Volunteers have been mobilised to assist the flood victims, said Selangor Chief Minister Amirudin Shari in a tweet.