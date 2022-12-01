PH signals readiness to work with BN during Selangor, Negeri Sembilan state polls in Malaysia
Both coalitions are working together during the ongoing Tioman election campaign in Pahang state.
KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has signalled its readiness to hold talks with Barisan Nasional (BN) over the possibility of working together during the state polls in Selangor as well as Negeri Sembilan next year.
Selangor chief minister Amirudin Shari reportedly said on Wednesday (Nov 30) that PH was not adverse to discussions with BN to continue the same cooperation at the federal level which paved the way for the formation of a unity government.
“Although Selangor is now (politically) stable enough, we are not being big-headed or greedy. If there is room for discussion, we will discuss it. As state PH chairman, I am very hopeful we can retain Selangor.
“If we have to go at it alone, then so be it. But if we can cooperate with other friends, maybe that will help us in several more seats.
“We are open to talks for cooperation for the upcoming state election,” said Mr Amirudin, according to Bernama.
With the completion of the federal polls on Nov 19, political parties are beginning to look ahead to the state elections for Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu next year.
In Negeri Sembilan, a similar stance towards cooperation was shown by the PH state chapter. PH’s state chairman Aminuddin Harun said the coalition is willing to form a political alliance with BN ahead of the state polls next year.
Mr Aminuddin said that he had no issues working with BN at the state level.
The Negeri Sembilan chief minister, however, said that any potential cooperation would be left to PH’s top leadership to decide.
“PH’s top leadership will decide and we will comply with their orders. I don’t have any problems (working with BN) because in the state assembly, everything seems to be peaceful and everyone is working well together,” he said, according to a Utusan Malaysia report.
The terms of both Selangor and Negeri Sembilan state assemblies are expected to end on Jun 26. State elections must be held within 60 days.
PH-BN WORKING TOGETHER FOR TIOMAN STATE SEAT CONTEST
Meanwhile, the election for the Tioman seat in Pahang will see a first in political cooperation between PH and BN there.
On Wednesday, Bernama reported that BN and PH politicians shared the stage during a campaigning event for the Tioman state seat, urging voters to elect Tioman incumbent and BN candidate Mohd Johari Hussain.
Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu, Mr Amirudin - who is also the chief of PH’s Pahang chapter, as well as Pahang BN chairman Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail were among those who were present.
“The decision to be with PH was not my decision alone … We assemblymen and Pahang BN unanimously agreed to be with PH," Mr Wan Rosdy, who is also the Pahang chief minister, was quoted as saying by Bernama on Wednesday.
Following the formation of the BN-PH partnership in the Pahang government, PH candidate for the Tioman seat Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly on Tuesday withdrew his candidacy in support of Mr Mohd Johari’s bid.
Amanah secretary-general Mohd Hatta Md Ramli was quoted as saying by the Star that as a component member of the PH coalition, the move was made in the spirit of the newly formed state government in Pahang, which sees cooperation between the PH and BN coalitions.
Mr Mohd Johari, 49, is defending his seat in a four-cornered fight against Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Nor Idayu Hashim, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s (Pejuang) Osman Bakar, and independent candidate Sulaiman Bakar.
The three state seats in the Rompin district, namely Tioman, Bukit Ibam and Muadzam Shah, have traditionally been BN strongholds up until the recent state elections where PN wrestled away two of the three seats.
The election for the Tioman state seat will be held on Dec 7, after elections were suspended on Nov 19 when PN candidate Md Yunus Ramli died of heart complications.