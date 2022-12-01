PH signals readiness to work with BN during Selangor, Negeri Sembilan state polls in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has signalled its readiness to hold talks with Barisan Nasional (BN) over the possibility of working together during the state polls in Selangor as well as Negeri Sembilan next year.

Selangor chief minister Amirudin Shari reportedly said on Wednesday (Nov 30) that PH was not adverse to discussions with BN to continue the same cooperation at the federal level which paved the way for the formation of a unity government.

“Although Selangor is now (politically) stable enough, we are not being big-headed or greedy. If there is room for discussion, we will discuss it. As state PH chairman, I am very hopeful we can retain Selangor.

“If we have to go at it alone, then so be it. But if we can cooperate with other friends, maybe that will help us in several more seats.

“We are open to talks for cooperation for the upcoming state election,” said Mr Amirudin, according to Bernama.

With the completion of the federal polls on Nov 19, political parties are beginning to look ahead to the state elections for Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu next year.

In Negeri Sembilan, a similar stance towards cooperation was shown by the PH state chapter. PH’s state chairman Aminuddin Harun said the coalition is willing to form a political alliance with BN ahead of the state polls next year.

Mr Aminuddin said that he had no issues working with BN at the state level.

The Negeri Sembilan chief minister, however, said that any potential cooperation would be left to PH’s top leadership to decide.

“PH’s top leadership will decide and we will comply with their orders. I don’t have any problems (working with BN) because in the state assembly, everything seems to be peaceful and everyone is working well together,” he said, according to a Utusan Malaysia report.

The terms of both Selangor and Negeri Sembilan state assemblies are expected to end on Jun 26. State elections must be held within 60 days.