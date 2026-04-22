Malaysia semiconductor industry weathers geopolitical tensions, eyes higher-value growth

SUPPLY CHAIN CONCERNS

Limited reliance on helium-intensive processes has reduced immediate risks. But observers caution that prolonged disruptions – especially along key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz – could still pose problems.



“In the assembly, test and packaging manufacturing, we don't use so much helium. We use more nitrogen. So (in) that aspect, the impact will be very minimal,” said Wong Siew Hai, president of the Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association.



However, wafer fabrication plants are more dependent on helium, he added, and Malaysia’s five wafer fabs will need to carefully manage and secure a stable supply.



If disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz persist, companies may face higher logistics costs, tighter supplies and the need for alternative supply routes.



“If it prolongs for another couple of months or so, I think the inventory will probably be depleted,” said Wong.



“They have to pay for the increase in prices and find alternative sources,” he noted. “So the issue is more of how quickly can you get the supply, what is the lead time, and how can you then use your supply effectively?”



He said firms must balance supply constraints with the need to meet customer demand without interruptions.