Malaysian senior cop among 6 nabbed for alleged armed robberies targeting wealthy foreigners; US$1.1 million stolen

KUALA LUMPUR: Six men, including a senior police officer, were arrested on Wednesday (Apr 8) over their alleged involvement in three armed robberies targeting wealthy foreign nationals, with losses from the heists estimated at RM4.4 million (US$1.1 million).

The senior police officer purportedly acted as the coordinator in the heists, allegedly impersonated police officers to gain access to victims’ homes in Kepong in the early hours on Sunday (Apr 5), Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus told local news outlets at a press conference on Wednesday.

The suspects reportedly stole three luxury cars - a Toyota Alphard, a Rolls-Royce and a Bentley - and a safe containing RM24,200 and US$1,200 in cash, assorted jewellery and gold bars, according to local news publication The Star.

The victims include two Chinese nationals - a man and woman - and an Indonesian woman, aged between 29 and 52, said the police chief.

“One of the suspects allegedly threatened the victims with an object resembling a pistol,” Fadil was quoted saying in a Malay Mail report.

The arrested police officer has been suspended from duty and has a prior criminal record related to drugs, Fadil added.

Two other suspects, both licensed firearm holders working as personal bodyguards, supplied the firearms used in the robberies, as per local reports.

The Sentul district police and Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested three of the suspects at about 8.45pm on April 5 and police seized two pistols, five vehicles, RM13,056 and other foreign currencies in cash, eight mobile phones and two security passes, according to local media reports.