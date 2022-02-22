Malaysian senior minister Hishammuddin tests positive for COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Senior Minister Hishammuddin Hussein has tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 22).

“As an individual who has already received the booster dose, he will undergo isolation in line with current regulations set by the Ministry of Health,” the statement said.

Mr Hishammuddin, who is also defence minister, undergoes regular reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing and self-testing via the antigen rapid test, the statement added.

“The last time he underwent the RT-PCR test and received a negative test was on Friday, Feb 18,” it said.

The statement said that Mr Hishammuddin will continue to monitor and carry on with his work throughout the isolation period.

The minister also wrote on Twitter: "Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God), I am in good condition at the moment."

The Sembrong MP was recently fined for breaching COVID-19 health protocols at an event in Johor on Feb 13.