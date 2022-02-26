Malaysia 'seriously concerned' over escalation of conflict in Ukraine: PM Ismail Sabri

BANGKOK: Malaysia is "seriously concerned" over the escalation of conflict in Ukraine and strongly urges all parties involved to immediately take steps to de-escalate and prevent loss of lives and devastation, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Saturday (Feb 26).

In a statement, Mr Ismail Sabri said "at this critical juncture, every effort should be redoubled to seek a peaceful and amicable solution to the conflict through dialogue and negotiation based on international law" and the United Nations (UN) Charter.

"Malaysia will continue to support such efforts in the interest of maintaining regional and international peace and security, as well as promoting greater prosperity," he said at a press conference at the end of his three-day official visit to Thailand.

He added that the UN Security Council must carry out its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

Mr Ismail Sabri also said the Embassy of Malaysia in Kyiv is currently undertaking evacuation of the remaining eight Malaysian nationals and two of their foreign dependents from the Ukrainian capital.

"Thirteen of our nationals had already left Ukraine in the past weeks," he said.