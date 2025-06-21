Malaysian police investigate possible organised crime link after fatal shooting in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: A 46-year-old man was shot dead in Meru, Selangor, on Friday (Jun 20), with Malaysian police investigating a possible link to organised crime.

The shooting happened outside a motorcycle shop in Taman Meru Utama, located in the Klang district. Local police said they were informed of the incident at 3.37pm.

"Responding immediately to the alert, a team was dispatched to the scene, where they discovered a 46-year-old local man slumped in the driver's seat of a four-wheel-drive vehicle, covered in blood," said Klang Utara district police chief S Vijaya Rao as reported by national news agency Bernama.

Photos circulating online appear to show six bullet holes in the driver’s side window.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The victim was confirmed dead on the scene and the body sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital for a post-mortem, he added.