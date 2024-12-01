In Malaysia, non-Malay language signboards are turning into a political hot potato

KUALA LUMPUR: In an area known to many as “Mini Dhaka” in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, signs in Bengali, Burmese and Nepali were once a common sight on the walls and pillars of buildings.

Following inspections in the past week by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), however, these signs have largely been replaced or removed.

The area is a recent target of efforts by city officials to ensure that all business signage prioritise the use of the national language, Malay.

But with its Facebook posts last month on enforcement efforts showing only Chinese restaurants, some netizens questioned if the DBKL's actions against the eateries were politically motivated.

Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad added to the debate when he posted on Facebook on Nov 18 that he had dropped by one of Kuala Lumpur’s shopping complexes and felt he was in China.

“All the signboards are in Chinese with English translations. Nothing in Malay. Not at all. So is this Malaysia. Or have we become a part of China,” Dr Mahathir posted.

DBKL advisory board member Lai Chen Heng told CNA it was a misconception that only Chinese establishments were targeted in the operations.

Action has also been taken against Bangladeshi, Korean and Arabic outlets that did not adhere to DBKL’s by-laws on the national language on signboards, he said.

“The law is the law. And the national language is important and must be given prominence,” he said.

Checks on the ground by CNA found that DBKL inspections in recent days have also covered businesses catering to migrants from countries such as Bangladesh.

Some summonses were issued because the signboards did not follow specifications set by the city council, while others were issued because the signboards differed from what had been submitted to the authorities, said Mr Lai.

Mr Lai admitted that the law on signboards was something that the DBKL should have enforced all along, but had not done so for many years.

“I have no idea why (the operations are being conducted) now. The DBKL have been conducting operations on illegal structures and illegal traders, but not really on signboards. But this is something that had been planned months ago,” he said.

CNA has sent queries to DBKL on the timing of its enforcement.