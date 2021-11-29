Happy reunions at klia2 as first VTL flight lands, but some teething problems for swab tests process

KUALA LUMPUR: "It's wonderful to be back and I am not able to express the happiness," Singaporean Selvan said, beaming, after he hugged his family members at the arrival hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) on Monday (Nov 29) morning.

The 67-year-old, who only wished to be known by his first name, was among around 170 passengers on Jetstar’s inaugural vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flight from Singapore to Malaysia. Flight 3K683, the first VTL flight to depart Singapore on Monday, had touched down at 8.13am.

Selvan was greeted by his wife and three sons. He told CNA he last saw them in February last year, and had only seen his first grandchild, an eight-month-old baby girl, via the handphone screen.

His son S Sundar said his family had never expected the prolonged separation to happen. Borders between the two countries were closed last year when the pandemic struck, and international travel was made more difficult by strict health protocols and quarantine rules until the VTL was announced.

"We have been waiting for this moment for the longest time. I really wanted to be here and wanted him to see that his family is waiting for him. That his sons are there," Sundar told CNA.