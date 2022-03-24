No quota for all travel modes when border with Singapore reopens, land checkpoints operate 24/7: Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that there will be no quota for all modes of travel when the border between Malaysia and Singapore reopens on Apr 1.

He added that the land checkpoints at the Woodlands Causeway and the Tuas Second Link will also operate 24 hours daily.

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday (Mar 24) on the relevant border reopening health protocols, the minister said: “For the land borders, there are no more quotas. Travellers may use all modes of transport at both border entry points, be it at the Johor Causeway or Second Link.”

“Meanwhile for air travel, both governments have left it to the airlines to increase the frequency of flights from a commercial perspective. There are no more restrictions. Everything is open,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart Ismail Sabri Yaakob released a joint statement to confirm that from Apr 1, fully vaccinated travellers from Singapore and Malaysia will be able to travel across the land border between both countries quarantine-free and without the need for COVID-19 tests.

This will apply to all categories of travellers and modes of transport via the land border.

The announcement would facilitate the resumption of daily commuting across the border using private vehicles and enable people to make short trips to the neighbouring country.