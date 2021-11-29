COVID-19 case detected at Johor Causeway on first day of Singapore-Malaysia vaccinated travel lane

SHAH ALAM: A COVID-19 case was detected at the Johor Causeway on the first day of the Singapore-Malaysia land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) on Monday (Nov 29).

Malaysia's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the infection was detected through an on-arrival Antigen Rapid Test conducted at the entry point.

"This matter is being verified through confirmative testing using RT-PCR (polymerase chain reaction). We want to use the RT-PCR test to confirm the results of the RTK-Antigen test,” he said during a news conference.

The Johor Bahru District Health Office is doing a risk assessment on those who travelled on the same bus as the positive case, to decide if the passengers need to be quarantined or subject to other restrictions, said Mr Khairy.

“Although there is one (positive) case, I do not consider it as something which can derail the VTL. Instead, it should be an example of how pre-departure and on-arrival testing and the like are necessary preventive measures," he added.

“There will be positive cases but the important thing is our diagnostic capability and requirements as well as risk assessment undertaken by PKD (Johor Bahru District Health Office) when such cases happen."