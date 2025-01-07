Singapore, Malaysia committed to find ‘durable, win-win’ outcomes on outstanding bilateral issues, say PMs Wong and Anwar

JOHOR BAHRU: Singapore and Malaysia are committed to durable and win-win outcomes on the “complex” outstanding bilateral issues involving airspace, maritime boundaries and water, even as more time is needed to resolve them, said the prime ministers of both countries on Tuesday (Jan 7).

The unresolved matters should not detract from their overall relationship, and bilateral cooperation must continue to deliver concrete benefits to the people of both countries, said Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at a joint press conference at the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders' Retreat in Putrajaya.

The “final settlement” of these issues should be “win-win”, and they should not detract from or frustrate progress in key areas like economic, trade and energy cooperation, said Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The two-day retreat in Malaysia is Mr Wong’s first since taking over from Mr Lee Hsien Loong last May, but the pair have met “many times” since his introductory visit last year, said Mr Wong.

Both leaders said they have instructed their respective officials to meet and discuss the issues.

“We agreed that … on a quarterly basis we should have some form of short meeting to review (the progress of this). And this may compel our technical team, the experts, to deal with (the issues) expeditiously,” said Mr Anwar.

“They have had good discussions. Some progress has been made, but we are not ready to resolve all of them yet, because they are complex,” said Mr Wong.

“While we would like the resolution to be expeditious, I think it's also important that we give time for the officials to meet, talk to one another, understand each other's positions and come up with an agreement and an outcome that is durable and that is beneficial for both sides,” he added.