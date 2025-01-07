Watch live: Malaysia-Singapore Leaders' Retreat joint news conference by PMs Lawrence Wong, Anwar Ibrahim

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong are holding a joint press conference in Putrajaya on Tuesday (Jan 7) as part of the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders' Retreat.

The news conference, held at Perdana Putra Complex, comes after an official welcome ceremony for Mr Wong earlier in the morning, as well as a meeting between delegations from both sides.



Mr Anwar is hosting Mr Wong for the retreat, which is his first since becoming prime minister in May 2024. It had been originally scheduled for Dec 8 to 9 last year, but was postponed after Mr Wong tested positive for COVID-19.



The annual retreat is a platform for both leaders to set the overall direction for bilateral cooperation and to identify new ways to further enhance connectivity to deliver tangible benefits to Singaporeans and Malaysians, the Singapore Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Sunday.