Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat: What both PMs agreed on to resolve airspace, maritime boundary issues

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Singapore have agreed on an “indicative timeline" on determining the precise location of their maritime boundaries in the Johor Strait, with joint technical works starting this year.

On a separate issue of airspace management, they also agreed that delegation arrangements for the provision of air traffic services over Southern Peninsular Malaysia do not affect sovereignty.

These were what Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong agreed on over the two outstanding bilateral issues, according to a joint statement released in the early hours of Wednesday (Jan 8).

The leaders’ statement came after Tuesday’s 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Putrajaya, where the leaders said their countries were committed to finding “durable, win-win” outcomes on such bilateral issues.

On the maritime issue where leaders said both sides had made “good progress”, the boundaries are being looked at by a technical working group between both countries.

The group is working to “delimit precisely” the territorial waters boundary in accordance with the Straits Settlements and Johore Territorial Waters Agreement 1927 (1995 Agreement) and has met four times since June 2023.

It held its fourth meeting held in Singapore on Nov 11 and Nov 12 last year, and both countries had agreed to and signed the terms of reference and scope of works for the technical working group.

“In this regard, both countries also agreed to an indicative timeline with joint technical works starting in 2025,” the joint statement said.

“Both leaders urged the technical working group to continue the effort in determining the actual location of the international boundary in the Johor Strait under the 1995 Agreement.”

The maritime dispute between Malaysia and Singapore came to a head in 2018 when Malaysia unilaterally extended its Johor Bahru Port Limits off Tanjung Piai, overlapping with Singapore's port limits off Tuas.

Singapore protested Malaysia's extension in October 2018, saying it led to repeated incursions by Malaysian government vessels into Singapore waters. The Republic later extended its own port limits in response, saying this was still in its territorial waters.

In 2019, both sides agreed to suspend the extensions and revert to former limits. They agreed to suspend and not authorise all commercial activities in the area, and not to anchor any government vessels there.

They also agreed to set up a committee to study the legal and operational issues relating to the maritime dispute and provide a basis for negotiations.