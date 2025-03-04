Malaysia probes alleged Nvidia chips moved from Singapore, vows ‘necessary action’ against local firms involved

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will take “necessary action” against local companies if they are found to be involved in a fraud case involving the alleged movement of Nvidia’s artificial intelligence (AI) chips from Singapore to China, a minister said on Tuesday (Mar 4).

“We are investigating (the case and this) involves the police, the customs, the MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) … we are in contact with our Singaporean counterparts,” Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in an interview with media company CNBC.

“Definitely, if there (is) any involvement of Malaysian companies, we will take the necessary action.”

His comments follow that of Singapore’s Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, who said on Monday that servers from United States firms Dell and Supermicro were sent to Singapore-based companies.

The servers were then exported to Malaysia and likely contained items subject to export controls by the US, Shanmugam said.

The servers may have contained Nvidia chips, Shanmugam added. Whether they ended up in Malaysia, or another country, is being looked into, he said.

Singapore has contacted Malaysia and the US for more information, he added.