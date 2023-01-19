Johor government exploring possibility of ferry services between Singapore and Puteri Harbour terminal

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Johor: The Johor state government is exploring the possibility of ferry services between Puteri Harbour international terminal and Singapore.

In a statement released on Thursday (Jan 19), Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that the terminal is a key international entry point that increases access for tourists to come to Johor.

He noted that in 2022, more than 141,000 tourists came from Batam and Tanjung Balai in Indonesia to Puteri terminal via ferry services owned and operated by Malaysia property developer UEM Sunrise.

“Besides that, I have asked the (Johor state) exco for tourism, environment, heritage and culture Raven Kumar s/o Krishnasamy to explore and look for ways to enable transportation for this ferry terminal to Singapore,” said Mr Onn Hafiz.

“With this new route, we are confident it will further facilitate accessibility between Johor and Singapore, while also helping to further improve the state's economic status,” he added.