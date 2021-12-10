‘A big game changer’: Desaru resorts hope possible sea VTL with Singapore will boost tourism

Mdm Roslina outlined that the new ferry terminal will be able to accommodate 300 people at a time. It will also have facilities for travellers to clear immigration and for the Ministry of Health to conduct COVID-19 screening.

She told CNA that the ferry ride between Desaru Coast and Tanah Merah will take around 90 minutes.

Mdm Roslina acknowledged in a virtual media conference on Tuesday (Dec 7) that Desaru Coast “will have to wait” for both the governments of Singapore and Malaysia to work out the details before the sea VTL may be launched.

“We still have to observe certain applications and processes that both sides must be comfortable with before we can actually commence operations. I hope sooner than later of course because the product is ready,” she said.

“We do have target dates but I think the fact that the two governments are having a conversation on trying to work out the approval processes, that’s positive. I would not like to pre-empt the date of start of operations,” Mdm Roslina added.

Responding to CNA's query on the sea VTL between Singapore and Malaysia, Singapore's Transport Ministry said it is taking a step-by-step approach to revive the country's international transport links, as it has to balance the need to restore connectivity while managing the associated public health risks.

"We hope to progressively expand the VTL scheme to more destinations in the region and to include sea transport," its spokesperson said.

SEA VTL WILL BOOST CONNECTIVITY WITH SINGAPORE

Lotus Desaru Resort and Spa, a 10-year-old attraction located adjacent to Desaru Coast, also expressed enthusiasm that the sea VTL and the new ferry terminal will boost hotel bookings for them.

Operations manager for the resort Aaron Daniel Alabastro told CNA that pre-COVID-19, a Singapore tourist would take around three hours to travel via road to reach the resort in Desaru.